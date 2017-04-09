Terrorists want to wave IS-like flags in J&K

Quoting Prophet Mohommad, the commander, in a leaked audio clip, said when Ghazwa-e-Hind (battle of the Indian subcontinent) will break out, the sign of the mujahids (terrorists) will be a flag inscribed with Kalima.

Alarm bells are ringing for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir after a new crop of highly-radicalised terrorists asked people in south Kashmir that they should wave black flags inscribed with Kalima (similar to the ISIS symbol) instead of Pakistani flags, apart from supporting Pakistani Taliban for waging jihad to enforce Sharia (the Islamic system) in both India and Pakistan.

“We shall have to go to India and Pakistan to enforce the Islamic system. Why did I ask you to raise pro-Taliban slogans? It is because the Taliban wants the Islamic system in Pakistan. We should love Taliban. Listen carefully. It is a matter of Sharia and shahadat (martyrdom). We want Sharia. The Pakistani flag does not fit in the bracket of Sharia because it does not have Kalima (the first fundamental of Islam),” said a terrorist commander while addressing people on the first death anniversary of cop-turned-terrorist Nasir Ahmad Pandit at the Kareemabad graveyard in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Quoting Prophet Mohommad, the commander, in a leaked audio clip, said when Ghazwa-e-Hind (battle of the Indian subcontinent) will break out, the sign of the mujahids (terrorists) will be a flag inscribed with Kalima. “Does the Pakistani flag have Kalima in it,” he asked the crowd, who shouted ‘no’ in answer.

The terrorist commander then asked the crowd why they unfurl the Pakistani flag.