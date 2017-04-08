Temple renovation: Kerala government gives Rs 62 lakh

The temple, believed to be built around the 14th century has a palace, which is a two-storey building attached to it.

After long pending demands from conservationists for the renovation of Sree Narasimhaswami Temple palace near Mamala, the State tourism department in Kerala has reportedly sanctioned Rs 62 lakh for the renovation work.

The temple, believed to be built around the 14th century has a palace, which is a two-storey building attached to it. It is presently in a dilapidated state and renovation work will be undertaken by the Ernakulam unit of the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra, reported a daily.

According to the Nirmithi Kendra report, the two-storey building has been constructed in the Kerala style of architecture and has 12 rooms. It has 10 special twin pillars as well as a large underground granary, pathayappura, indicating that the temple had large land holdings. The temple palace was used by high ranks of the society.

According to the report the temple palace needed extensive renovation work as it had withstood heavy rains and that the temple trust didn’t have enough fund to renovate it. So, they had to seek the support of the government.

The repair work is expected to take about 18 months under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology.