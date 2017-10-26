Swiss couple brutally thrashed in Fatehpur Sikri, Sushma Swaraj seeks report from UP government

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought report from the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with the brutal assault of a young couple from Switzerland in Fatehpur Sikri.

The Union Minister, who is known for her prompt replies on Twitter, said that she has asked the UP government to submit a report in the case. “My officers will reach them in the hospital,” Swaraj said in another tweet.

The incident took place on Sunday when Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz were attacked outside the railway station in Fatehpur Sikri.

According to a Times of India report, the attackers not only chased and harassed the couple, they also thrashed them so severely that Clerc suffered a skull injury and Droz' arm was broken and she got multiple bruises.

'The boys wouldn't stop walking along despite our protests. All the while they kept taking pictures and trying to get close to Marie. From whatever little we could understand, they were asking our names and the place where we had put up in Agra. They were harassing us. They asked us to accompany them to some place, which we refused. A little after stones and sticks began to rain on me. When Marie intervened, she, too, wasn't spared,' Clerc was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Though an arrest has been made in the case, but the incident brings back the focus on safety of foreign tourists in India.

The months from October to March are a traditional tourist season in India with millions visiting various historical places. Fatehpur Sikri is the historical city that was founded by Mughal empror Akbar in 16th century.