Strongly condemn those expressing happiness at Gauri Lankesh's death: RS Prasad slams online hate-mongers

Twitter is a cesspool of hatred where the vilest of individuals express their glee about the foulest things. Since, Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday, there were several self-proclaimed ‘nationalists’ who had been ‘celebrating’ her death.

While some celebrated her dying a ‘dog’s death’, others said that this was the fate that ‘left-wingers’ and ‘Naxal sympathisers’ deserved.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took umbrage to such vile language and took to Twitter to express his displeasure. He wrote on Twitter: “I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that. I expect that Karnataka police will soon nab the killers of #GauriLakesh at the earliest at take action against them.”

Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017

The body of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was laid to rest with state honours a day after she was gunned down by unidentified assailants, as the damp weather condition in the city matched the sombre mood. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, JD (S) MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj, playwrights, theatre personalities, journalists and social activists were in attendance. Besides, a large number of people thronged the TR Mill crematorium to pay their last respect to Gauri.

Rains washing away their tears. As the body was laid to rest in the Lingayat burial ground in the crematorium, slogans like 'Gauri Lankesh Amar Rahe' and 'Gauri Lankesh Zindabad' filled the air. Rains could not dampen people's respect for 55-year-old Gauri, known for her Left-leaning and anti-right wing stand. She was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants from close range at her residence here last evening. The killing has drawn widespread condemnation.