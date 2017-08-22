Solution to Doklam soon, says Rajnath Singh

India has maintained that as per agreements there should no status quo in the region and a violation of it impacts India’s security concerns

A solution to the ongoing standoff in Doklam between Indian and Chinese troops would soon be found, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday but asserted that the country was equipped to protect against any aggression.

Hoping that China will take a “positive step” he said a solution will be found soon. “We never want to expand our borders...but I can say that our security forces and defence forces possess all the might to protect our borders,” Singh said while speaking at an event of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that guards the India-China frontier.

Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in standoff in Doklam — a tri junction between India-China-Bhutan since mid June after Indian troops stopped the Chinese from building a disputed road in the region. India has maintained that as per agreements there should no status quo in the region and a violation of it impacts India’s security concerns.

The minister went on to say that India had always believed in having good relations with its neighbours and PM Narendra Modi, during his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, had invited the neighbouring countries.