Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her house in Bengaluru

On Tuesday, senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in her own house in Bengaluru. She had started her own tabloid magazine in 2005 titled Gauri Lankesh Patrike. One of her stories even landed her in jail.

According to a report in The NewsMinute, she was shot at 6:30 PM by unidentified men. Police were quoted saying that she was opening the front door of her house when assailants shot at her, hitting her in the chest. She was the daughter of writer, translator and journalist P Lankesh and was a vocal critic of Hindutva and the right wing.

#Visual of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar (Pic Source: Local media) pic.twitter.com/sV2S9DWyjg — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

Last year she was convicted of criminal defamation in two cases.

BJP MP Prahallad Joshi and BJP leader Umesh Dushi had filed defamation cases against Lakesh in objection to a report on them on January 23, 2008.

She had told News Laundry in an interview: “Unfortunately, today anybody talking in support of human rights and against fake encounters is branded a Maoist supporter. Along with that, my criticism of Hindutva politics and the caste system, which is part and parcel of what is considered ‘Hindu dharma’, makes my critics brand me as a ‘Hindu hater’. But I consider it my constitutional duty to continue - in my own little way - the struggle of Basavanna and Dr Ambedkar towards establishing an egalitarian society.”