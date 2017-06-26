Scrap minority commission, minority affairs ministry: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today demanded scrapping of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) and the minority affairs ministry, saying both the institutions give credence to a "separatist mindset".

The VHP alleged that with the help of the NCM, jihadi groups and missionaries gathered sympathy and carried out "anti-Hindu and anti-national activities".

The VHP, in its central governing council meeting in Vadtal in Gujarat, passed a resolution demanding immediate scrapping of both the commission and the ministry, it said in a statement.

It suggested that the there was no need for a commission for the minorities as the National Human Rights Commission was more than enough to take care of the rights of all citizens of the country.

