SC reserves verdict on appeals to cancel Shahabuddin's bail

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict for Friday on appeals challenging the grant of bail to controversial Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shahabuddin in a murder case by Patna High Court.

A bench comprising justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy reserved the order after lawyers representing Shahabuddin and others wrapped up their arguments in the case.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for Shahabuddin, opposed the appeals challenging the grant of bail and said right to life and liberty should not be curtailed in normal circumstances.

The apex court had on Wednesday come down heavily on the Bihar government for not placing facts before the Patna High Court which granted bail to Shahabuddin in a murder case and asking the state "were you in slumber till he got bail?"

The counsel for Nitish Kumar government, which has RJD as its coalition partner, faced searching questions in the apex court which rebuked it for not being serious in pursuing the case against Shahabuddin.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Siwan-based Chandrakeshwar Prasad whose three sons have been killed in two separate incidents, has sought cancellation of Shahabuddin's bail and said enlarging him on bail was "travesty of justice".

Naphade had said his client has been suffering from media trial and said the state government has to be fair and cannot play with the liberty of an individual.