Rapporteur to check on Assam minors in jail

A Special Rapporteur has been deputed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the issue of minors who live in detention homes in Assam.

The directive comes on the heels of a case filed by advocate Radhakant Tripathi who alleged that children of illegal immigrants are living with their mothers in detention camps which are inside the jail.

The Rapporteur will visit various prisons where illegal immigrant camps are established to assess the situation and submit a detailed report on human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by state authorities. He will also hold an enquiry and submit his comments within six weeks.

According to a complaint filed by Tripathi, the children eat and live with undertrials and convicts. Off the 31 jails in Assam, there are three detention camps for illegal immigrants that are located in Kokraghar, Gopalpada and Silchar. Tripathi alleged that no steps have been taken by the administration or government agencies responsible for ensuring rights of the children, although they have been in jail for the past 3 years.

Tripathi suggests that the illegal immigrants could be lodged in separate detention camps with necessary facilities to ensure basic child rights.

Pursuant to the directions of the Commission, IG Prisons, Assam, in his letter dated May 15, 2014 had submitted that there are 53 children in the 31 jails in Assam.

It is alleged that the children living in jails are not being provided with basic education and recreation as per the jail's manual's provisions.

The Commission has also considered the rejoinder filed by Tripathi wherein he has further noted that there is no Chairperson of Child Welfare committee appointed by the State of Assam. In his complaint, Tripathi has said that the special rapporteur will visit the spot, assess the situation, and submit a detailed report, direct the State to immediately ensure the rights of the children living in the prison or detention camps of illegal immigrants.

He has also sought direction through Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to complete the national register of citizens and has sought the State child right commission report on the subject. The commission has considered all the reports and objections placed.

In addition to the investigation by the Special Rapporteur, the NHRC has also asked the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam to inform this Commission within six weeks as to what steps have been taken by the state administration to safeguard the human rights of minor children detained in the prisons along with their mothers.

CHILDREN’S PLIGHT