PM Modi’s speech most disappointing: Opposition

The Opposition did not find much merit in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “New India” speech on Independence Day and termed it as ‘most disappointing and with blaring gaps’.

Terming Modi’s speech as “most disappointing”, a senior Congress leader said PM Modi was disrespectful to the memory of his predecessors and former Prime Ministers as he did not talk about those who fought for freedom.

Anand Sharma targeted the Prime Minister for mentioning the surgical strikes last September in his speech, saying that despite it, there have been increasing attacks from across the border. “Kashmir is a matter of national concern, but the situation has been allowed to drift and deteriorate,” he said.

“PM was making tall claims on GST. For seven years, he and the BJP in Opposition had stalled GST. Opposition today is responsible and we allowed Constitutional Amendment to pass; didn’t expect him to completely ignore and then expect cooperation,” Sharma said.

Questioning PM’s pledge to build a ‘New India’ by 2022, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, “The ruling BJP-led NDA dispensation has destroyed what was built over 70 years in 38 months.”

“There were no new Ideas or new energy in the address and it sounded like a 33 RPM record playing at 45 RPM,” said Tewari, terming the address high on rhetoric, but low on substance. He also panned PM Modi for not offering condolences on the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy and keeping mum on the border stand-off with China.