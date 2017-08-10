No need to clarify highway liquor ban order: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that there was no need to further clarify its order on prohibiting liquor vends within 500 metre of the national and state highways across the country.

Recently, the apex court has modified its order and allowed the sale of liquor within 500 metre alongside highways in some hilly areas and in Chandigarh, where the highways near the city have been denotified. "Our Chandigarh order says everything. If states do not understand it, there is nothing we can do," a bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud said when senior advocate Arvind Datar mentioned the matter and sought clarification.

The notification or denotification of highways was a policy matter and the court would not interfere in it, the bench said. Earlier, the apex court had dismissed a plea challenging the Chandigarh administration's decision to allow the sale of liquor by denotifying highways as district roads. The court had observed that there was slow-moving traffic near cities and the idea behind its verdict, banning the liquor vends, was to ensure that nobody drives fast on highways.

The court, meanwhile, refused the plea for urgent hearing of review petitions, filed by liquor shop, bars and restaurant owners, challenging the verdict in an open court. In December, the apex court had banned the sale of liquor within 500 metre of national and state highways, except in Meghalaya and Sikkim. In July, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands were also exempted from the ban. Later, some areas in Uttarkhand and other hill states were also exempted from the ban order.