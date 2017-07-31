NIA raids Geelani aide's place, recovers imp papers

According to NIA, he made elaborate plans from August 6 to Independence Day and has directed to carry out various protests across Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried our raids at the residence and offices of Devinder Singh Behal, a close aide of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on Sunday in Jammu and recovered important documents and electronic devices. The agency claims to have found evidence against Geelani, where he has directed to carry our unrest across the Kashmir.

The agency claims that they have got details of a programme made by Geelani to carry out unrest in Kashmir and also outside the embassies across the world. According to NIA, he made elaborate plans from August 6 to Independence Day and has directed to carry out various protests across Kashmir.

In the meantime, the houses and offices of Behal (Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Social Peace Forum) at Bakshi Nagar in Jammu, were raided by the agency.

"During the searches, the NIA team recovered four mobile phones, one tablet, other electronic devices, incriminating documents, financial papers, and some other articles," said the NIA. The agency noted that they are investigating into his role as courier as he is suspected to be involved in routing funds to the separatist leaders from Pakistan-based handlers. After carrying out raids for four hours, NIA sleuths whisked away Behal for further questioning.