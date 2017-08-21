NIA has struck fear in terror groups: Rajnath Singh

He said the focus is on clamping down on terror-funding sources

The National Investigation Agency's crackdown on terror funding has resulted in a decline of stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

The NIA, in its probe in terror funding and a larger conspiracy behind stone-pelting incidents and burning down of schools in the Valley, has made a series of arrests, including that of the son-in-law of separatist leader and head of Hurriyat chief SAS Geelani.

"You have seen the role of the NIA in Jammu and Kashmir, where incidents of stone throwing have come down. We have taken a pledge for India's security, and strict action is being taken for this. We will accept challenges, and in the past three years, incidents of Naxalism, terrorism and extremism have seen a downward trend," he said. Singh was speaking at the inauguration of the NIA's office and residential complex in Lucknow. He said the focus is on clamping down on terror-funding sources.

"If we plug the sources of fake currency and terror funding, it will be a big blow to terrorism. is doing a great job here. Its name sends fear down the spine of those indulging in terror funding."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggested holding of a meeting, every six month, between the NIA and state agencies. Singh said, "Without better coordination, there can be no success. It's a continuous process of sharing information."

Complimenting the NIA for a high success rate in its probes, Singh pointed out that the agency was probing 165 cases, and due to its "scientific probe there is an approximately 95 per cent conviction rate."

Singh said the NIA has established itself as a credible investigating agency.

The Home Minister said the complex was completed by state-owned NBCC within 18 months against a 24-month target, and that the Lucknow unit of NIA was probing 20 cases of terror activities, including blast cases in Patna, Bodh Gaya in Bihar and Bijnor and Kanpur ISIS module cases in UP.