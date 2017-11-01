Navy holds int'l conclave in Goa

The conclave is significant in view of the expansions of Chinese Navy in the region, says sources

To bolster its maritime diplomacy and intelligence gathering in the seas, the Indian Navy has organised a first-of-its-kind conclave — 'Goa Maritime Conclave-2017' from October 31 to November 2 — that is being attended by naval chiefs of 10 other countries.

The conclave is significant in view of the expansions of Chinese Navy in the region, sources said. Chinese control over ports in Djibouti, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Sitwe port in Myanmar is a matter of concern for India.

Chiefs of navies of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Maldives, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand are meeting for a three-day brainstorming session.

The Naval War College (NWC), Goa is hosting the event that will focus on emerging maritime threats, force structuring, maritime security architecture and challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

"Anti-piracy operations do not need submarines. Reports indicate they are docked in Karachi and off late have been enhancing their strength in the Indian Ocean," said a source, adding, "In a gap of two to three months, a Chinese submarine is sent. An alternating trend of sending a conventional submarine once and a nuclear one the next time has been noticed."

Sources said the forum will give the opportunity to heads of maritime forces to address areas of common concerns.

MOTIVE FOR MEET