Mumbai dockyard marks seven decades of ties with Russia

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, celebrated seven decades of India-Russia Diplomatic Relations at an event here.

The officiating Consul General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai, Sergey Kotlyar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Among the eminent speakers at the event held yesterday were Rear Admiral R Vishwanathan, Cmde Swaminathan, Prof Emeritus (MU) Hidadhubli and D R Nasibullin from the consulate, an MDL release said.

Cmde Rakesh Anand, CMD, MDL, in his welcome address spoke on the very long association with Russia in the field of defence manufacture.

The event also had a cultural show with dances from the different states of India as well as Russian folk dances and ballet and was attended by a large number of guests from Russia, it added.

