Man dies under suspicious circumstances, family blames police

A man died under suspicious circumstances here last night, with his family alleging that he had been beaten up by the police.

The police today however denied the allegation.

The deceased was identified as P Ramu (29), a driver.

According to the police, Ramu allegedly misbehaved with a minor girl from his wife's family, and his father-in-law had requested the police to counsel him.

He was brought to the Begumpet police station yesterday evening, where police counselled him in the presence of his family members, filed a minor case against him under Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Act, and sent him home, a police release said.

After reaching home, he complained of giddiness, and was taken by his family to a private hospital where he died late at night, it said.

However, the family members alleged before the media today that Ramu was detained and beaten up at the police station, and it was the police who took him to the hospital.

The police release said the doctors who conducted autopsy stated that they didn't find any external or internal injuries on his body, and at this stage they couldn't ascertain the cause of death.

He was in the police station yesterday only for about 45 minutes and his family members were also present, it said.

Apparently, he hadn't eaten anything for the previous three days and was diabetic, which could have led to the death, said the police.

Ramu's wife today lodged a complaint of unnatural death under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code. Further probe is on.

