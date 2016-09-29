Maharashtra to construct smart township of 8,000 houses for police personnel

Announcing that the Maharashtra government would be constructing a smart township of 7 to 8 thousand houses for police personnel at Ghatkopar with all the amenities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that government would soon announce a scheme for building 25 to 30 thousand ownership houses for police personnel and officials in Mumbai and elsewhere.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the health check up camp for 1,000 police personnel and officers at Naigaon Police Housing Complex, Chief Minister said that it would be first such smart township for police personnel in the country. He explained that, in addition to providing amenities like schools, hospitals, the smart township would also provide for skill development training facility for the wards of police personnel as well as their wives so that they also can become self-employed.

Stating that police housing was neglected in last 10 years Fadnavis said that his government was undertaking various programmes for building houses for police department. He said that once a policeman retires there is a huge question mark over housing arrangement, especially in a city like Mumbai. He said that during service tenure, the policemen and their families stay in government accommodation but they retire soon because their sons or daughters have jobs or businesses in Mumbai and they can't afford to purchase a house in Mumbai, which makes life difficult even after retirement.

Fadnavis said that for retired police personnel, his government would include the entire family in the Mahatma Phule health scheme. He also said that the scheme which would come into force from November 20, 2016, and would enable retired police personnel and their family members to avail diagnosis and treatment of 1200 diseases and ailments at any of the 700 select hospitals in the state.