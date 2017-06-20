Live heritage & nurture self through gaming

Sources said that games would have enriched information that will educate people

Just imagine, while enjoying games you get to know and live rich heritage of monuments and legacy of forts, museums and levels of other games make your kids learn civic sense. This is going to happen under a state government project in which games for mobiles and computers are set to be designed.

Taking a leap in the direction of e-education clubbing with entertainment, the department of information and technology and communication (DoITC) is ready to offer citizens with information based games for Android, iOS and Windows platform. RISL (Rajcomp Info Service Limited), a body under the department will execute the project which is estimated at Rs 4 crore.

The sources with the department said that games under it will be designed like other games only but would have enriched information that will educate people. For instance, a game for monuments and forts will detail historical importance mentioning who constructed it and what rare thing it belongs.

Besides this, users will come across thrill and adventure after crossing certain level of the game.

Another theme of the game mentioned under the draft of the project is civic sense clubbing features like how to upkeep city and streets. The developers shall also club do’s and dont’s related to hygiene in the game creating an awareness.

“The games under the project will be adventures with a theme of educating users. It is intended that people learn through the games and execute it practically in daily works,” said a department official highlighting the objectives of the game.

A total of 10 games per category are envisaged to be developed under the project. It includes Puzzle Games to test a person’s knowledge, Word Games- to test ability with language or to explore its properties, Trivia Games which use historical or other information put together in an engaging format of a game.

