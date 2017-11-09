KJ Alphons elected as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan

Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons on Thursday was elected as the unopposed Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.

After Congress did not elect any candidate and there was no other nomination for the seat, Alphons was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP.

"I thank Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, Shri Amit Shah Ji, Shrimati Vasundhara Raje ji, MLAs, and the people of Rajasthan for electing me as a member of parliament," Alphons said after being elected.

The seat was vacant since M Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the Vice President.

BJP state president Ashok Parnami, State parliamentary secretary Rajendra Rathore, social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi and others were present during the occasion.

Alphons joined politics when as an independent MLA backed by the CPI(M) in Kerala in 2006 but joined BJP in 2011.

(With Inputs from PTI)