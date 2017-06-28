Essel Group 90 years
Kiren Bedi urges Center to set up probe agency in Puducherry

Wed, 28 Jun 2017-11:33am , ANI

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday asked the Center to constitute independent investigation and vigilance agency following a surge in investment.

Taking to Twitter, Bedi drew the attention of both President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the issue.

?Puducherry is seeing a surge in investmt.To ensure Fin/ADM integrity it urgently needs a brch of HC,CBI,Indp CVO @RashtrapatiBhvn @PMOIndia,? she tweeted.

Posting few reports published in the leading daily, Bedi stated that a union territory is the responsibility of the Center and it must get social audits of its administration and financial management.

?A UT is a responsibility of the Central Govt even if it has an elected assembly. GOI must get social audits of ts ADM & FinancialManagement,? she added.

Recently, the former IPS officer had stated that her office had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding a probe into the alleged scam in the admission of post-graduate students under the government quota in the union territory.

Bedi also urged to constitute a bench of Madras High Court in the region to deal with public interest litigations (PILs) and other issues.

