Kerala: 85-year-old man mauled to death by stray dogs

Kunhikrishnan's face and right hand were found bitten off by dogs.

A pack of stray dogs attacked an 85-year-old man at Thiruvilam village in Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district, police said.

The deceased, Kunhikrishnan, had left home at 9 AM on Friday saying he was going for a hair cut. When he did not return home till night, the family members began a search for him and he was found mauled to death by stray dogs, police said on Saturday.

Parts of his face and right hand were found bitten off by dogs and there were injuries on his shoulder and neck.