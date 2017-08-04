J&K: Cops rescue boys who wanted to join militants after failing exams

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today said it rescued two teenage boys who wanted to join militants due to fear of "failing in examinations" from Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Basharat Ahmad Dar (15) and Anayat Qayoom Bhat (17) were recovered by the police from militancy-infested Tral area on Wednesday, two days after they were reported missing by their families in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam district, a police spokesman said.

The duo told the police that they had gone to Tral to meet militants after they had done poorly in the mock board examinations conducted in their school, he said.

"During questioning, both the students said that they had gone to Tral after faring poorly in the exam and wanted to meet militants.

After proper counselling, they have been handed over to their parents yesterday," he said, adding that the parents of the two boys hailed the efforts of the police in bringing their children back to their families