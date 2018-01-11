Trending#

Jaipur: Massive fire breaks out in marriage hall, no casualties 

A massive fire broke out in an upmarket marriage hall in Jaipur on Thursday afternoon. According to ANI reports, initially 10 fire engines were pressed into action to douse the blaze. Later, 2 more fire engines were also deputed. According to reports, all people managed to escape safely. 

 
Fire broke out at around 2.45 PM. According to TOI, the fire broke out in one of the marriage lawns. There was elaborate set-up for a wedding to take place. The blaze engulfed the entire set worth crores of rupees according to the report. 

   
Luckily though, the fire didn't proceed to the multiplex located nearby. It took around one and half hours to get the blaze under control. Police is currently probing the incident and has promised to take action against those responsible for lax fire security at the place. 

 
 

    
   
