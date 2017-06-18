Int'l Yoga Day: Last minute preparations, security drill on

Last minute preparations were underway to host the third International Yoga Day event here on June 21 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead some 55,000 people in performing 'asanas' (yogic postures) at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan here.

An elaborate security will be in place with commandoes and para-military forces keeping a close watch in and around the venue.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead a rehearsal of IYD function at the programme venue tomorrow and is himself monitoring all arrangements.

"Police chiefs of adjoining districts of Lucknow have also been alerted to take preventive measures, especially in the wake of call given by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) to stage dharna on highways," a police official said.

Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said, "Our party office bearers along with farmers will be performing yoga on the streets in various cities across the state. This will be our way to lodge protest against the government's attitude towards farmers."

BKU General Secretary Dharmendra Malik said that BKU supporters will perform 'Sheersashan'.

Officials of the Lucknow administration said that more than 400 CCTV cameras will be installed.

"Participants of the programme have been allowed to enter the venue from 2.00 AM to 5.30 AM. Giant LED TV screens will be installed at the programme venue to enable them to have a close look at the yogic postures," Additional District Magistrate (Lucknow East) Virendra Pandey said.

"Apart from this, we will instal LED TV screens in 11 parks in Lucknow so that the public and morning walkers, who are not able to enter the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, may also simultaneously participate," Pandey told

