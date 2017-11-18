India is proud of your accomplishments: PM Modi to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

India's Manushi Chhillar today won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country's dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest.

The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico.

Chhillar was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year's Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at the event in Sanya City Arena in China which was televised live globally.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated Chhillar saying India was proud of her accomplishment. He was joined by Haryana CM ML Khattar, union minister Suresh Prabhu and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2017

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar for winning the #MissWorld2017 titIe! We are proud of your achievement — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 18, 2017

हरियाणा की बेटी मानुषी छिल्लर को मिस वर्ल्ड 2017 बनने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाईI — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 18, 2017