Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








In Mann Ki Baat, PM focuses on youth, millenials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi , PTI



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 1 January 2018 3:24 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
In the final episode of the monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically targeted the youth and the millennials – those born on January 1, 2000, onwards — and told them to get registered as voters and use their right to vote in every election.

 
Calling them 'New India Voters', he exhorted them to cast their votes saying it will prove to be the 'bedrock of New India'. The Prime Minister has been regularly dwelling on his concept of New India, which he had outlined in 2016.

 
In his address to the party's MPs during the parliamentary meet on December 20, after a tough Gujarat election, PM Modi had asked them to rope in the youth and millennials, who would soon be ready to vote. Referring to the robust social media campaign of the Congress, he had told the MPs to get active and engage with the millennials on social media, which they understand the best.

 
"The 1st of January, 2018…in my view, is a special day… People born in the year 2000 or later; those born in the 21st century, will gradually begin to become eligible voters from the 1st of January, 2018. The Indian Democracy welcomes the voters of the 21st century, the 'New India Voters'. I congratulate our youth & urge them to register themselves as voters. The entire nation is eager to welcome you as voters of the 21st century. As voters of this century, you too must be feeling proud," said PM Modi.

 
Referring to them as "My New India Youth", the PM asked them to come forward and deliberate on how this New India — free from the poison of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption; free from filth and poverty — would be formed.

 
Referring to #Positive India, using which he earlier had asked people to share their positive experiences, PM Modi listed feedbacks which spoke on how various government schemes had improved their lives. One feedback spoke about the glory of surgical strikes and the valour in Doklam.

 
The PM also announced proudly that on this Republic Day, leaders of all ten ASEAN countries would be coming to India as chief guests.

 
"But 26th January, 2018, will especially be remembered through the ages. This is unprecedented in India's history… ASEAN completed its 50 years of formation in 2017 and in 2017, 25 years of India's partnership with ASEAN was completed. On 26th January, the arrival of great leaders of 10 nations of the world as a unit is a matter of pride for all Indians," the PM said.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story