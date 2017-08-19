In Maha, BJP eyes 28 out of 48 LS seats

BJP's central leadership pins hopes on the Maharashtra unit to win 40 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats and thereby emerge a major contributor to achieve party's target of 350 seats in the 2019 general election. The message was sent to the state leadership after the party president Amit Shah on Thursday discussed party's roadmap in this regard with select 30 odd leaders from across the country.

More importantly, BJP eyes victory on all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai in a bid to checkmate Shiv Sena which outsmart the former in the election to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation held in February.

During 2014 election, BJP had won 23 seats while its ally Shiv Sena had bagged 18 seats, NCP 4, Congress 2 and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana 1. However, the party has hinted to go solo in the ensuing parliamentary election especially after emerging on top in most of the local and civic bodies except Mumbai and Thane municipal corporations.

Maharashtra unit president Raosaheb Danve told DNA,'' It is true that Maharashtra with 48 Lok Sabha seats is quite important for the party. Already a comprehensive plan to reach out the voters up to booth level is being implemented. The objective is to increase party's presence in all 48 Lok Sabha seats while aggressively taking up pro development decisions already taken by both the Central and state governments.'' He informed that party leaders and rank and file have been asked to step up their efforts so that party wins maximum Lok Sabha seats.

A senior party functionary, who did not want to be named, said that divided opposition and confused Shiv Sena are two major factors which will help BJP to outsmart them. ''Besides, the clean image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will give us votes. What is needed is improved coordination between the government and the party organization as both should speak in one language while reaching to the voters. Fadnavis has already asked party MPs and MLAs to concentrate on party's consolidation while effectively selling government's slew of programmes in the run-up to the next general election,'' he noted.

Meanwhile, the central leadership has also asked the Maharashtra unit to improve its tally in the 288 member state assembly. '' The target is 160 plus from the present 122 seats. Already BJP has made enough inroads in the western and southern Maharashtra, which used to the stronghold of Congress and NCP. However, the party will have to improve its performance in Marathwada and Konkan,'' he viewed.