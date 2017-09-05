In a break from tradition, Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu to present National awards to teachers

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will present National Award to Teachers at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, the awards which are usually presented by the President.

The award is presented to Teachers who have rendered exemplary service to the nation and meritorious performance.

Vice-President will be the chief guest at the ceremony. However, President Ramnath Kovind will be hosting the teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the day.

"The President has invited the awardees to personally interact with them,” report said

219 teachers will be presented the award.

Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar, MoS HRD Satyapal Singh and MoS Upendra Kushwaha will be present for the ceremony.

There are 366 awards, out of which 20 are reserved for Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic teachers.