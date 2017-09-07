IMD scientist lodges 'cheating' case against cook for hiding caste

Weird it may sound, but this happened in Pune. A senior scientist of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has lodged a cheating complaint against her 60 year old cook claiming that the cook has hurt her religious sentiments by concealing her real caste and posing herself as a woman from Brahmin community to get a job.

Medha Khole, the complainant is a scientist at IMD's Pune office, working as the Deputy Director General at IMD. Khole has lodged the complaint against 60 year old Nirmala Yadav who had been cooking at Khole's residence in Shivajinagar area on special occasions since 2016.

Khole, in her statement given to Sinhgad Road police, has stated that she required a married cook from Brahmin community to prepare food on special occasions such as during the puja in the memory of the deceased parents and also during Ganesh festival. In the year 2016, the woman approached Khole's residence who introduced herself as Nirmala Kulkarni and told her that she belonged to Brahmin community, which was the requirement of Khole. After the first meeting, Khole visited the woman's house to verify and only after that she allowed Yadav to work as a cook at her place. According to Khole's statement, the woman cooked food at her place on six occasions.

However on Wednesday, a priest who performs Puja at Khole's place, told her that the cook was not from Brahmin community. Khole, in her statement, claimed that after getting the information from the priest, she visited the cook's house in Sinhgad Road area again and asked the cook her reveal her real caste. The cook confessed she was not from Brahmin community and also told her she was a widow and not married as per Khole’s condition. Following this, Khole approached the police station on Thursday morning and lodged the complaint against the woman who has now claimed her name as Nirmala Yadav.

"On the basis of the statement given by Khole, we have registered a case against Yadav under section 419 for cheating by impersonation and other relevant sections," Assistant Police Inspector Jyoti Gadkari told DNA. "When we asked the reason to the woman for concealing her cast, she said that her financial condition is not good and to get money, she required the job. However, since Khole wanted a cook from Brahmin community only, the woman concealed her real cast to get the job," Gadkari added.