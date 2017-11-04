Himachal Assembly Elections 2017: PM Modi to address two rallies at Kangra and Sunderngar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi have packed programmes in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections.

Modi, who has already addressed two election meetings on November 2, would be there for two rallies at Rait (Kangra) and Sundernagar (Mandi) on Saturday, the BJP said.

As per a report, Modi will address his first rally in Kangra's Rait at 1:30 pm. At 3:00 pm, he will address his second rally at Sundernagar in Mandi.

On November 5, the Prime Minister would address a rally each at Palampur, Kullu and Una, it said.

While AICC president Sonia Gandhi would not campaign in the state, Rahul Gandhi would be there for rallies at Paonta Sahib, Nagrota and Chamba on November 6, an HPCC spokesperson said.

The Congress vice president would again visit Himachal on November 8 for three more poll meetings, he said.

Polling for the 68-member Himachal Assembly will take place on November 9 while counting of votes is scheduled for December 18.