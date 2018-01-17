Haj subsidy was to end due to SC order: Muslims

The Muslim community on Tuesday said that the government did not take any steps in ending the Haj subsidy as it was in the offing due to the SC order.

“The Supreme Court had already directed that the subsidy has to be phased out by 2022. In any case the subsidy did not mean anything to the community. They were only subsidising Air India with that. Haj is to be performed by those who can afford it. They should now allow global tenders to be floated for Haj and separate ones for going and coming back,” said Maulana Ather Ali, member of executive committee of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

The Supreme Court in 2012 had asked the central government to phase out the subsidy in 10 years. It had also asked the government to utilise the funds for other welfare activities of the minority community, namely education of the girl child and women.

Ali added, “Let us see what they do with women’s education. Let them give reservations for Muslim women and also look to give them better schools and facilities.”

“A poor person will never be able to perform Haj. They should have let it be there,” said Mualana Abdul Jabbar of Hindustani Masjid.