Gurjar quota settlement fuels Jat agitation, ‘Princely’ Jats threaten violent stir

Even before the government could heave a sigh of relief after settling Gurjar quota demand, Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur have threatened to stage a violent agitation on August 23, 2017, demanding their inclusion in the OBC quota. Jats, barring natives these two districts, are enjoying the benefits of OBC reservation in the state. Incidentally, Rajasthan is the only state in the country which has included Jats in OBC category. However, Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur were denied the quota benefits when the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee government notified Jats of Rajasthan in OBC category in 1999. The Jat community in these two districts belongs to ruling class of pre-independence era and hence not considered socially or economically backward.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje is the daughter-in-law of Dholpur princely state which is an erstwhile Jat kingdom. Raje has shown high-class political talent and diplomacy in resolving Gurjar agitation issue a couple of days ago and accommodated them in OBC category upping the ceiling of quota from 21% to 26%. The spearhead of Jat agitation Vishvendra Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Bharatpur, has blown hot and cold on this issue. He is among the few politicians who have been able to represent both Congress and BJP in assembly. With friends in the ruling party, BJP stands a bright chance in negotiating with Vishvendra Singh.

“After Gurjar, now the issue of Jat agitation is also to be dealt with deftly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Udaipur on August 29. She will have to show her negotiation skills to save the government from embarrassment before the PM. She has done it in past also when she was able to contain Jat agitation in June this year. Being a bahu from the same community, Raje has an upper hand in dealing with such situation,” said a political observer.

The settlement of Gurjar quota has added fuel to Jat reservation fire. Jats want a similarly written assurance from the government. But in the case of Jat reservation, the government can do very little.

The matter of inclusion of Jats from Dholpur and Bharatpur has been taken up with High Court and Supreme Court. The central government had tried for the inclusion of Bharatpur and Dholpur Jats in OBC following demands from the community. But the apex court on March 17, 2015, quashed a Government of India’s notification dated March 4, 2014, and struck down the Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur from the Centre’s OBC list. In such situation, what exactly and how much can be done by a “helpless” state Government, which is bound to go by the mandate of the Court.

The Rajasthan high court also barred the Jat community in Dholpur and Bharatpur districts from being treated as Other Backward Classes (OBCs), saying that the community could continue to enjoy the benefits of the status across the rest of the state.

To be dealt with deftly

Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur have threatened to stage a violent agitation on August 23, 2017, demanding their inclusion in the OBC quota.

Rajasthan is the only state in the country which has included Jats in OBC category.

Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur were denied the quota benefits as they belonged to ruling class of pre-independence era.

CM Raje is the daughter-in-law of Dholpur princely state. Spearheading the stir is Vishvendra Singh of erstwhile Bharatpur royal family.