Gujarat wants to see outcome of 23-year rule, not video of 23-year-old: Hardik Patel

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Saturday hit-out at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, people of Gujarat want to see what the BJP has done in 23 years rather than the video of a 23-year-old youth.

Last week, a purported sex clip of Hardik Patel surfaced in social media which the Patidar quota stir spearhead claimed was morphed and circulated at the behest of the BJP as part of 'dirty politics' to defame him.

Patel has been agitating against the government for more than two years over the issue of reservation for the Patidar community.

"In 2007, they defamed Sanjay Joshi and now it is our turn," he said repeating his earlier allegations that the CDs were released at the behest of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani after spending Rs 40 crore.

"The SP and Collector told us that they are being pressurised by people on the top and so they denied us permission. We do not need any permission," reported IANS quoting Hardik.

The PAAS leader also hit out at the government for denying permission to hold a rally. "If the government had given permission to hold the rally, entire Mansa would have been flooded with Patels," he said.