Gujarat Elections: BJP releases third list of 28 candidates

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the third list of candidates for Gujarat assembly elections.

On Saturday, the party had released its second list of 36 candidates.

With this, the party has announced over 134 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

Earlier, the party had announced 70 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state party chief Jitu Vaghani.

3rd List of BJP Candidate for Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2017 by Pratik Mukane on Scribd