Goa: Nigerian arrested for possessing Rs 1 lakh in narcotics

A foreign national was today arrested with narcotics which might be worth over Rs 1 lakh in the international market, a senior police official said.

Prince Anthony Enzema, who claimed to be from Nigeria, was arrested by Calangute police today morning from Baga, said inspector Jivba Dalvi.

The official added that Enzema tried to escape from the police while being arrested but was nabbed after a short chase.

Dalvi said that the accused was arrested following a tip-off that he would arrive at a lane in Baga, which houses several night clubs, to carry out narcotics-related transactions.

"We have seized ganja and charas, worth Rs 1.35 lakh in the international market, from him. He has arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," Dalvi said.

He added that the accused did not have a valid passport or visa and was, therefore, booked under sections of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act.