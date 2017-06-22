Girl dies of burn injuries after leaked gas catches fire

In a tragic mishap, a 15-year-old girl died of severe burn injuries after leaked gas in the kitchen of her house caught fire, police said.

The victim was identified as K Vijayadurga, resident of Lingaparthy village in Yelaswaram mandal.

The girl didn't notice that gas was leaking from cylinder when she went into the kitchen to make tea yesterday morning and it caught fire, police said.

She died within an hour of being admitted to the Government General Hospital at Kakinada.

Daughter of a bicycle mechanic, Vijayadurga was a bright student and had secured over 90 per cent marks in her intermediate exams, police said.

