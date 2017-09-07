Gang-rape and murder of 22-year-old daughter of cop: Police collecting evidence after accused surrenders

The Thane Police are in the process of getting mobile phone tower locations of two people, allegedly involved in the gang-rape and murder of the 22-year-old daughter of a policeman from Nagpur. This is basically to bolster their case by confirming the presence of the suspects at the locations where they had met the victim and allegedly killed and dumped her body. The police are also collecting technical, human and forensic evidence to bolster the case.

The police have taken custody of Nagpur resident Nikhlesh Patil, 24, and his Ambernath-based friend Akshay Valode, 25, in the case.

According to the police, the victim, an engineering graduate, had gone to Pune to a relative’s place last weekend and had informed Patil about her presence in Pune. On September 3, Patil and his friend Nilesh Khobragade drove to Pune in the latter’s car and met the victim on September 4.

The victim asked them to drop her at Vikhroli where she lived and worked. Instead, they went to Valode’s Ambernath residence where he and Patil gang-raped her and later strangulated the victim to death, police said.

He added that the accused then stuffed her body in a suitcase and drove towards Karnataka.

"They dumped her body near a highway at Pashti in Belgaum. It seems they panicked later. On Tuesday, while returning, they surrendered at City Police Station in Ratnagiri and narrated the entire incident following which the police recovered the body. Their motive is still unclear," added the officer.

Initially Ratnagiri police claimed that Khobragade too was involved in the crime, however, later Thane police clarified that he has not been arrested in the case and that his role is being examined.