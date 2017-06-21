DNA Morning Must Reads: PM Modi celebrates International Yoga Day, Anil Kumble quits, An interview with Salman Khan & more

Here are the top stories of the morning

1. International Yoga Day | PM Modi leads celebrations; says Yoga has connected the world with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the country-wide celebrations in Lucknow, where an estimated 50,000 enthusiasts, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stretched an extra muscle in various yogic postures. Read more here

2. Presidential election: Shiv Sena makes a U-turn, says yes to Ram Nath Kovind

Fear of cross-voting in its ranks and futility of backing a non-BJP candidate may have forced Uddhav's hand. Read more here

3. Kohli has his way, Anil Kumble steps down

India chief coach Anil Kumble has informed the Indian cricket board on Tuesday that he no longer wants to continue with his job. Read more here

4. Philippines: Islamist militants storm school, take students hostages

Pro-Islamic State militants stormed a school in the southern Philippines early on Wednesday and are holding several students hostage, police said, on the same island where fighting between government troops and Islamists has entered its fifth week. Read more here

5. Salman Khan reveals why he stopped doing guest appearances, why he'll have 3 releases a year and more...

In a freewheeling interview, the Supernova talks about stardom, remembering dialogues, colleagues, and why he wants to do more films. Read more here