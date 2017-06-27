DNA Morning Must Reads: Modi In US, India pushes back Chinese Army, and more

1. Modi In US | India, US to cooperate against JeM, LeT; ask Pakistan to rein in terror groups

India and the US vowed to strengthen cooperation against terror outfits like Jaish-e- Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and D-Company, while urging Pakistan to ensure that its soil is not used for terror strikes against other nations. Read more here

2. India pushes back Chinese Army in Sikkim

A standoff running into more than 10 days now between Indian and Chinese troops has led to tension on the eastern frontier. Read more here

3. Brace for costlier banking services under GST

All banking services such as ATM withdrawals, cheque book issuance, demand drafts, cash deposits will turn costlier from July 1 with the implementation of good and services tax (GST). Read more here

4. At 34, I'm playing my best table tennis, says Sharath Kamal

The paddler, who peaked to a career-high ranking of No. 32 in May 2015 before a spate of injuries triggered a downfall, is hoping to go one step further and break into the top-30 of the world rankings. Read more here

5. 5 similarities between Salman Khan and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas

They belong to different film industries — Prabhas is a South mega star, while Salman Khan is B-Town’s superstar. At the outset, both seem as different as chalk and cheese, but if you look closely, the two share some similar traits. Read more here