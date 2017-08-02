DNA Evening Reads: India hasn't reduced troops at Doklam; RBI cuts Repo rate; Right to privacy and more

Sikkim Stand-off: India rejects China's claim, says hasn't reduced troops at Doklam

On Wednesday, India rejected China's claims that it had reduced its troops in Doklam plateau, according to media reports.

After 10-month pause, RBI cuts repo rate by 0.25%, Finance Ministry welcomes step

After a 10-month pause, the Reserve Bank today cut benchmark lending rate by 0.25% to over 6-year low citing reduction in inflation risk, a move that will lower interest on home, auto and corporate loans. The repo rate, at which RBI lends to banks, is now down to 6% the lowest in more than six-and-a-half years.

IT raids: Rs 7.5 crore cash recovered from properties of Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple properties related to Karnataka Energy minister DK Shivakumar, who was overseeing the stay of 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a resort near here, in connection with a tax evasion case.

Right to Privacy: Apex court reserves its judgement over whether it is fundamental right

The nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement over issue of whether right to privacy is fundamental right or not.

NASA will pay you a lot of money to protect Earth from aliens

NASA is currently looking out for a 'Planetary Protection Officer' who can protect Earth and its residents from alien invasion. The job also offers a salary of $124,406 to $187,000 per year and security clearance is listed as "secret." Applications are open until August 14 this year.