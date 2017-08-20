Congress leaders pay tribute on Rajiv Gandhi's 73rd birth anniversary

Top Congress leaders, including party president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary here today.

A prayer meeting was held at the Veer Bhumi, the memorial of Gandhi, where Sonia, Singh, Mukherjee and the late prime minister's children, Rahul and Priyanka, paid homage to him.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, political secretary to the Congress chief, were also present.

Rajiv was born on this day in 1944 and was assassinated on May 21, 1991.

In Amethi, which Rajiv represented in the Lok Sabha, people from different walks of life and Congress activists paid homage to the former prime minister.

In different parts of the district, Congress activists organised meetings to mark the day.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Robert Vadra and their daughter Miraya Vadra paying tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Sunday - PTI