CM Yogi Adityanath visits BRD, two days after mass deaths

Two days after death of over 40 children, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited BRD Medical College and announced stringent action against those responsible for the large-scale deaths.

The CM, who was accompanied by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, reiterated that the high-level committee formed under Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar will probe into the deaths and submit its report within a week. The panel will also look into the charges that it was the oxygen shortage at the hospital that resulted in infant deaths.

"The action against the guilty will set a precedent in the state, so that officials will think ten times before playing with human lives. My government will not tolerate even a single death across the state due to lack of medical facilities," Adityanath said.

Significantly, the CM not even once repeated his government rhetoric of denying deaths due to shortage of oxygen. When pointed questions were asked, Adityanath requested mediapersons to wait for the Chief Secretary's report.

CM Adityanath almost broke down during the news conference and said in a choked voice that he was more sensitive to children suffering from encephalitis than anyone. "I have been fighting encephalitis since 1978 and took up the issue from roads to Parliament. In the last four months I have visited BRD Medical College four times to ensure best medical care for children suffering from encephalitis. But today I am being held responsible for their deaths," said an emotive CM, wiping his moist eyes with his saffron scarf.

Taking a dig at the Congress for holding him responsible for children's deaths, Adityanath recalled how then Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad during his visit to Gorakhpur had turned down their plea for Central aid in fighting encephalitis. "He (Azad) had said that it was a state subject and that Centre can't offer any help. Today the same Azad is rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims," he said.

The CM continued his diatribe against media asking them to refrain from 'fake reporting'. Yogi said he has directed hospital authorities to allow media in groups to visit isolation wards and check medical facilities made available by his government to deal with encephalitis. "Media should play positive role in our fight against encephalitis and do some factual ground reporting instead of indulging in sketchy and fake reporting," he said.

On his arrival, the CM and Union Health Minister JP Nadda inspected the encephalitis and other wards at the Medical College. The CM met children admitted there talked to their parents. He also expressed condolences to families of children died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Central team in Gorakhpur

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday announced that a Regional Centre for Medical Research at the cost of Rs 85 crore will be set up in Gorakhpur. Nadda said that a team of experts from Centre is camping at BRD Medical College to assess the situation. "The PM has already assured all possible support to the state to further strengthen medical facilities in the hospital," he added.

Toll up

The toll has gone up to over 40 since August 10 till date. Five-year-old Sumit Yadav succumbed to AES just half an hour before the CM's visit to the hospital. Over 160 children have so far died between August 1 and 13. Meanwhile, the state government has appointed Dr PK Singh as the acting Principal of the BRD Medical College.

UPCC charge

UPCC president Raj Babbar has accused Yogi Adityanath government of mass killings of children. "How many more deaths will wake up the state government? When the government has already denied that children did not die due to short supply of oxygen then why order this probe by the Chief Secretary?" he asked.