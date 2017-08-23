Chandigarh gets its first woman SSP

Women must raise their voice against any incident of crime and we will assure that prompt action is taken, says SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale

Hit by several incidents of crime against women including the recent rape case of a schoolgirl on Independence Day, Chandigarh got its first woman SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, who urged women to come forward and raise their voice against any incident of crime.

The 2008 batch IPS officer is the first woman to lead Chandigarh police as Senior Superintendent of Police. "It is a good sign that women are coming forward to lodge their complaints and this should continue. Women must raise their voice against and we will assure that prompt action is taken," said SSP Jagdale while talking to DNA.

"The police will do its job as per law and facts in the most transparent manner. But we urge all women to please come forward and report the crime. Do not remain silent," she said emphatically.

The police has not yet been able to arrest the 40-year-old unidentified accused who allegedly abducted and raped a 12-year-old school girl in a public park when she was on her way to the school to attend the Independence Day function on morning of August 15.

"I will hold a meeting with the investigation team of all these cases of crime against women to ensure that there is no delay, and justice is meted out to victims," she told DNA.

Highlighting that she would also work to improve the conviction rate in cases, the IPS officer says, "Law cannot be dealt with lightly, the implementation has to be stern." Rather than introducing new schemes of community policing, she says, Jagdale plans to revisit the previous schemes of community policing including pick and drop facility for women.

ABOUT JAGDALE

A former SSP of Pathankot, Ropar and Fazilka districts in Punjab, Jagdale took charge as SSP Chandigarh, from SSP Eish Singhal at a time when the UT police is facing barrage of criticism for its handling of the recent Barala stalking case