Blue whale suicide game survivor: I was given 4 options to kill myself

If not for alert cops, a soldier's daughter would have been another victim of Blue Whale challenge. Now, she has given inside story of suicide game.

In her shaken voice and broken words, a 17-year-old Blue Whale Challenge survivor on Wednesday narrated a bone-chilling account of the suicide game.

This is the first time that a Blue Whale Challenge survivor has given an inside story of the deadly game.

Talking to media from her hospital bed, the daughter of a BSF soldier relived the horror and described how she was driven to commit suicide.

“It took me two hours to start the game. Then I played it for entire night. They had given me 4 options. Make a shark from blade on your arm, jump off the terrace, take a plunge in the ocean or any river and run away. They said if you don't complete the task within 3 days, something unimaginably bad will happen to you,” the teen said.

Soon she lost her smartphone, which made her think that the warning will come true.

“I thought now my mummy will also die. That's why I didn't go back to home,” the survivor said.

The minor victim was rescued by the Jodhpur Police moments before the 'last task'. The police saved her near the Kalyan Lake, where she had gone to end her life.

She kept on telling the cops that she must complete the task else her mother will die.

More than 4 children have allegedly committed suicide across country to complete the lethal challenge.

From cutting oneself to watching horror movies at odd hours, to jumping off cliffs, the Blue Whale challenge has 50 such disturbing tasks.

However, the challenge didn't end in a tragedy as the cops were able to save the victim in nick of time.

The survivor has a message for other children. “All this is fake, don't believe in this. Don't download such games.”

Watch full video here: