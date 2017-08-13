BJP MLA Anil Gote mired in audio clip controversy

An audio clip detailing a conversation between Anil Gote, BJP MLA from Dhule, and the party's former office bearer Prashant Bhise has gone viral on social media. The conversation reveals that Gote reportedly obtained orders from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate investigations against Radheshyam Mopalwar, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's (MSRDC) vice chairman and managing director, through the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the latter's alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Satish Mangle.

In the clip, Gote is believed to have asked Bhise to meet him and collect the copy of the CM's order. The clip was released on Friday by the Dhule unit chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, Manoj More, who has also demanded an inquiry into the matter.

"The voice speaking in the clip is mine, but the content is irrelevant. It has been in circulation for a while. I will soon file a case in court seeking criminal action against More. My character is my political capital, how can I let someone tarnish it?'' The new clip has surfaced just 10 days after the government sent Mopalwar on a month's leave after a clip wherein Mopalwar was allegedly mediating a land deal involving underhand payments had come to light.

The government has asked the Economic Offence Wing to probe the authenticity of the clips.

Mangale recently said he sent clips of his conversation with Mopalwar to all concerned authorities to initiate a probe into his assets.

When contacted, Mopalwar said, "This proves that there is a sinister conspiracy to implicate me by misusing the august forum of the state legislature.''

Gote, in the audio tape, further says that he will raise a calling attention motion in the Assembly on the subject.

In the clip, Gote also says Bhise should bring new currency notes to Nagpur, and not the old ones. December 2016 was the time when currency change-over was under way following the Centre's decision on demonetization. Gote thereafter adds that Mopalwar has been repeatedly calling him.

Bhise pleads with Gote to discontinue the conversation on the issue as he feels his phone is being tapped.