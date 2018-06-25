Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018: BSEB to declare Class X results tomorrow on 26th June, check biharboard.ac.in

After being postponed initially, Bihar Board Class 10th results will be published tomorrow on 26th June. it will come as a relief for nearly 17.6 lakh students who appeared for the exam between February 21 and February 28.

According to reports, the result will be published at 11.30 AM at Board's Committee Hall, and it will be later declared on its official website biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. State’s Education Minister Mr Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma along with BSEB’s principal secretary, education department, and president, RK Mahajan, will be present when the result is declared officially.

Earlier, the BSEB Class 10th Result 2018 was scheduled to be declared on 20th June but it was postponed after reports of 42,000 answer sheets being missing emerged. However, BSEB has said that it wouldn't affect the result of Class 10.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018/ Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018:

1. Log on to official website biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the tab titled 'Bihar Board Results 2018

3. Enter roll number and other relevant details.

4. Click on 'submit'

5. Download the result for future reference

About the Board:

The Board of Secondary Education Bihar is considered one of the biggest boards in India.

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.