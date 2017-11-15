Bengaluru: Man beaten up by Uber driver gang for asking for seatbelt

A Bengaluru man was beaten up by a gang of drivers at Kempegowda International Airport. Reason? He asked for seatbelts

"Got beaten up by a mob of 20+ #Uber drivers at #Bangalore Airport last night for demanding seatbelts. Uber SOS said 'we can't help, call the police'," tweeted Dave Banerjee hours after the incident. He even showed pictures of his bruised body.

Uber responded, saying that the matter was of 'grave concern'. However, no action has been taken so far.

That’s your response? I reached out to you and you did jack. The worst was after my call to you. https://t.co/z3iDVAwQ82 — Dave Banerjee (@DaveBanerjee) November 14, 2017

Banerjee also said that eyewitnesses did nothing to stop the group of around 20-25 drivers. He contacted Uber, who directed him to call the police, who didn't answer his calls either.