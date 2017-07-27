Babri Case: UP Shia board now stakes claim on disputed land; to write to SC

Even as the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri mosque land dispute case is pending before the Supreme Court for final decision and efforts are on for an out court settlement, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has also decided to stake its claim on the disputed land in Ayodhya and become a party in the ongoing 60-year-old title case.

A decision to this effect was taken on Thursday in a Board’s meeting in Luck now. The Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi claimed that the Meer Baqi, who was a Shia, had constructed Babri mosque in 1527. As such, the mosque belongs to the community members and is a wakq property of the UP Shia Central Wakq Board.

He said that the Board members were of the view the Shia Wakq Board never contested the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf over the land which is rightfully belonged to Shias. “Time has come that Board should stake its claim on the disputed land and become a party in all ongoing cases related to the Ayodhya dispute,” said Rizvi in a statement.

The UP Shia Central Wakq Board is planning to file an application in the Supreme Court to make it a party in the title case. The Board would also file similar application in all other cases pending in Lucknow and Faizabad Courts in connection with the Ayodhya dispute.

Jafrayab Jilani, the Legal Advisor of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board and Counsel for the Sunni Central Wakq Board, which is a party in the title case, however, rubbished claims of the UP SHia Central Wakq Board over the disputed land in Ayodhya. “It’s nothing but a publicity stunt and delaying tactics. They never had any claim over Babri mosque and disputed land after its demolition,” he said.

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had paid a visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday and advocated for an out of court settlement on the title case.