Amit Shah to break bread with BJP's Goa allies tomorrow

BJP president Amit Shah will have lunch with the allies of the ruling BJP in Goa during his two-day visit to the coastal stare beginning tomorrow.

"On his arrival tomorrow, Amit Shah would be accorded a warm welcome by more than 2,500 BJP workers at the Dabolim airport at 11.15 am," the BJP said in a statement issued today.

After paying tribute to martyrs at the Azad Maidan here at around 12.15 pm, the BJP president will head towards the State Guest House at 12.30 pm where he will have lunch with ministers and MLAs belonging to the BJP and its allies, it said.

Shah will address various elected representatives of the BJP in the state capital at around 4.30 pm, before heading to another venue where he will speak at a gathering of professionals, including industrialists, hotel owners, CAs, doctors, builders and others, between 6.30-7.30 pm.

On Sunday, Shah would inaugurate the South Goa office of the BJP in Margao town.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, party president Vinay Tendulkar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar would attend the function.

The BJP-led coalition comprises the Goa Forward Party (GFP) led by Vijai Sardesai, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Independents.

A day after the BJP announced nomination of Ram Nath Kovind for presidential election, GFP' Sardesai, who is state Agriculture Minister, on June 20 welcomed his candidature, saying he will be an "exemplary President".

Independent legislator and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, too, pledged his support to Kovind in the next month's election for the top constitutional post.

The MGP, which has three MLAs, has not yet spelt out its stand on Kovind.

MGP president Dipak Dhavlikar had said nobody had approached them so far seeking their support for the NDA's presidential choice.