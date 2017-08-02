Akhilesh Yadav to organise rallies against Modi, Yogi

Akhilesh has chosen Ayodhya as the venue to address the rally to send across a message to the Hindus that the Samajwadi Party holds a pro-majority stance

To help the party come out of the 2019 Assembly poll debacle, the Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has planned to launch a major offensive on August 9 by organising protest rallies across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav himself will lead and address the rally at Ayodhya. The party has prepared a complete dossier to highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath-led BJP governments through ‘Desh Bachao Desh Banao’ rallies across the state.

Akhilesh has chosen Ayodhya as the venue to address the rally to send across a message to the Hindus that the Samajwadi Party holds a pro-majority stance. Of late, he has been trying to making a dig at the BJP for touting him as anti-Hindu. “Shall I go to a temple to prove that I am a staunch Hindu supporter,” he had said recently.

“The main aim of these rallies is to galvanise party cadre across the state and give a message that the party is united in its fight against communal forces despite the ongoing family feud,” said a senior party leader.

Through these protest rallies, the former CM also wants to re-establish himself as the undisputed leader of the SP despite an SP rebel group led by Shivpal Singh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav mincing no word while criticising him.